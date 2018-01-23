Latest News
It’s their loss: BJP on Shiv Sena decision to go solo in 2019

"It will be their loss," Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar said. "We were keen on the alliance. But if the Shiv Sena isn't keen, then the BJP is ready (to go it alone) and Maharashtra is also ready."

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: January 23, 2018 7:23 pm
Shiv Sena, BJP, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, BJP chief Ashish Shelar, Mumbai News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar (File)
The BJP Tuesday said the Shiv Sena’s decision to go it alone in the Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections would backfire on the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. “It will be their loss,” Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar said. “We were keen on the alliance. But if the Shiv Sena isn’t keen, then the BJP is ready (to go it alone) and Maharashtra is also ready,” Shelar added.

The Shiv Sena today decided not to align with the BJP and go solo in the 2019 Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly polls, declaring that it had so far not contested elections outside the state to keep the Hindu vote together but that would no longer be the case. The resolution to part ways with the BJP and go it alone in the elections next year was tabled by Sena MP Sanjay Raut at the party’s National Executive meeting and passed unanimously.

