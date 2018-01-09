It’s sign of frustration as Adityanath popular on FB, Twitter, says Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma. Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma.

Reacting to allegations made by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav against the state government, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Monday said that it was a sign of frustration as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has become most popular on Facebook and is third when it comes to having Twitter followers in the country.

The former chief minister had on Sunday accused the Yogi Adityanath government of being casteist, besides saying that it should be ashamed of “showcasing works of previous government as its own.”

Commenting on recent visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adityanath to Noida, Akhilesh had said that he hoped the so-called “Noida jinx” would work against them in the future.

On this, Sharma said that his government does not believe in such superstition. “Noida jinx” is a superstitious belief among political parties and CMs in UP that a person who goes to Noida during his or her chief ministership loses the next elections.

Reacting to Akhilesh’s complaint about not being called during the inauguration of the new Magenta Line of Delhi metro, the deputy CM said that Akhilesh had forgotten to call the then Lucknow Mayor (Sharma himself) as well as local MP for inauguration of Lucknow metro, which was nothing but a mere trial-run.

Sharma further said that irrespective of what the Opposition is claiming, his government has already distributed 2.82 lakh sweaters among students and work is on to distribute the remaining.

Referring to Omar Abdullah who had said that Opposition should prepare for 2024 polls, Sharma said that Abdullah is right “as 2019 election would be fought on the works of Modi ji and Yogi ji.”

Targeting the Opposition, for questioning EVMs, Sharma said, “We have to ask whose government was there at the Centre when Lok Sabha elections took place and whose government was in the state during 2017 polls. So how come we are being blamed for EVMs, which were working properly in West Bengal, Karnataka and Punjab, but developed a snag in UP.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App