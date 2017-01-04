Its office in Kolkata attacked, BJP blames Trinamool administration

Outside BJP HQ, smashed allegedly by Trinamool suuporters. Partha Paul Outside BJP HQ, smashed allegedly by Trinamool suuporters. Partha Paul

THE BJP alleged Tuesday that the attack on its office in Kolkata had the “blessings of the Trinamool Congress administration”, and accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of turning the “Trinamool Congress into a Theatrics Congress”.

Siddharth Nath Singh, BJP national secretary, said the attack was orchestrated by “Trinamool-sponsored goons”. “The BJP… reminds Mamata Banerjee that she is responsible for law and order in the state,” he added. “Police who were present when stone pelting started remained a silent spectator. The Kolkata Police HQ, which is five minutes away, did not send reinforcements for almost 30 minutes. It clearly shows that violence unleashed on BJP today has the blessings of the TMC administration.”

In Kolkata, former state BJP chief Rahul Sinha said, “They came with sticks and stones and started attacking the office. We asked for central forces to be deployed. This is an extraordinary circumstance. How can a political party office be treated like this?’’

Siddharth Nath Singh, meanwhile, targeted Mamata. “It is distressing, but not surprising, to see how a leader like Mamata Banerjee, seeing a dip in her popularity, is engaging in theatrics to stay relevant. She has converted All India Trinamool Congress into All India Theatrics Congress,” he said.

“Mamata Banerjee came to power in the name of poor, marginalised and downtrodden. But now she only cares for the corrupt and anarchists,” he added.