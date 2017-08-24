It’s Left versus Rest in Kerala: RSS functionary

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

At a meeting in Lucknow, senior RSS functionary and national convener of its offshoot “Pragya Pravah”, J Nandakumar on Wednesday hit out at the CPM government in Kerala for the political violence there. He even said the violence was not “RSS versus Left” but a “Left versus rest” one. Speaking at RSS’s Vishwa Samvad Kendra, Nandakumar spoke at length on incidents of killing of RSS workers allegedly by CPM workers in Kerala and alleged that the clashes were state-sponsored.

The ruling party is not tolerating any party or person to maintain power, he added at the meeting with media titled “Samvaad (CPM dwara Kerala me ho rahi Rashtrabhakton par hinsa) evam Jigyansa samadhan”. He claimed that CPM had killed the workers from Congress and Muslim League too. “They will kill people of CPI too if they felt threatened by them,” he said. He also said that if the Communist Party was democratic, it would have respected the RSS and BJP. He also said the killings and violence was because of ideological differences.

He claimed, Congress workers were killed in Kannur district but they dared not raise their voice fearing that it could politically help BJP and RSS there. Nandakumar also claimed, at least 285 workers of RSS (and its offshoots) including four women, more than 120 backward castes and around 60 SCs and STs have been killed in Kerala over the years and around 80 per cent of these killing took place when the Communists were in power. He claimed that 14 ‘swayamsevaks’ have been murdered during present government.

The RSS had demanded a time-bound inquiry in all these cases, he said. Nandakumar had addressed teachers of Lucknow University on Tuesday as well on the same issue of Kerala. Senior RSS functionaries are holding such interactive sessions in different parts of the country.

“In a democratic manner, we are creating awareness in the society about the dangerous ideology of the Communist Party because they are supporting maoists, naxalites and terrorists,” he claimed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App