It’s enough, time for merciless tit-for-tat action, says Ram Vilas Paswan

Ram Vilas Paswan (Source: PTI/File Photo)

A day after Pakistan killed and beheaded two Indian soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minster Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday called for a “tit-for-tat” and “merciless” response from the government against the neighbouring country . “Ye jo Kashmir ka mudda hai, paani sar se upar chala gaya hai. Sainik ka sir dhad se alag kar diya gaya. Ye ati ho gaya hai. Government of India kadam utha rahi hai. Hum uska swagat karte hain. Jaise surgical strike kiya gaya thaa, Bharat to berahmi se sena ka manobal uncha karne ke liye wa desh ka sar uncha karne ke liye response karna chaahiye. Eent ka jawaab pathar se dena chaahiye. Tit for tat karna chaahiye (As far as the issue of Kashmir is concerned, it has crossed all limits. Indian soldiers were beheaded. This is too much. We should deal sternly with it like the surgical strike that we had carried out. To keep the morale of armed forces and people high, the government should respond mercilessly. We should give a strong response),” Paswan said.

Asserting that national interest is paramount, he said that no party can dare say anything else when Pakistan is backing terror. “This government has faced with strength whenever challenges came before it. Nishchit roop se Pakistan to munhtod jawab diya jayega (Pakistan will definitely be given a strong reply),” said Paswan, the leader of the LJP, an ally of the BJP at the Centre.

Paswan had earlier batted for dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue. He has been to Kashmir twice as part of delegations from Delhi to break the ice in the Valley.

Asked to explain his tough stand, Paswan said that it was now clear that Pakistan had a hand in backing terror. “When I say surgical strike, it does not mean war. Tit-for-tat action should happen. There is a limit to tolerance. We cannot say declare war with Pakistan, but we must do whatever we need to do to check terrorism and keep the morale of our forces high,” he said.

To a question about J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s demand for involving separatists as well as Pakistan in a substantive dialogue, Paswan said, “Who will have the trust in talks? On one hand our jawans are being beheaded and on the other hand, talks.”

