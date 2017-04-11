It’s Centre-EC conspiracy, says ADMK’s Dinakaran

The AIADMK (Amma) faction candidate TTV Dinakaran on Monday morning alleged what had led to the R K Nagar bypoll cancellation by the Election Commission was a conspiracy between the poll panel and the Centre. The AIADMK (Amma) faction candidate TTV Dinakaran on Monday morning alleged what had led to the R K Nagar bypoll cancellation by the Election Commission was a conspiracy between the poll panel and the Centre.

The AIADMK (Amma) faction candidate TTV Dinakaran on Monday morning alleged what had led to the R K Nagar bypoll cancellation by the Election Commission was a conspiracy between the poll panel and the Centre. As he sharpened his attack for the first time against the Centre, questions have arisen in political circles on whether Dinakaran will be there to contest when the commission announce the next poll date, probably after four months.

In an unusual move on Sunday night, the Election Commission scrapped the R K Nagar bypoll based on complaints and evidence of various parties bribing voters.

According to a senior AIADMK (Amma) faction leader, they fear that Dinakaran’s FERA case, which is in quick progress in a Chennai court, will go detrimental to him. “Also, the so-called evidence that I-T department had seized from party leaders and ministers might lead to the disqualification of our leaders, including Dinakaran himself. We do not know what all is being planned in Delhi to dismantle our party,” said the leader, one of the many such who restrained himself from criticising the BJP “fearing I-T raids and a probe by central agencies”.

The bypoll became necessary after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death.

However, the cancellation of polls has made Dinakaran aggressive in his tone against BJP. On questions on fresh elections and possible disqualification of his candidature, Dinakaran said he would contest from R K Nagar whenever the poll takes place. “How can they disqualify me without evidence? These documents (seized by I-T department) are all fake,” Dinakaran said. “Let them have the CBI or Interpol investigations. We have nothing to hide. All AIADMK ministers are being targeted. An I-T raid during the election time was strange. They could have done it after April 12 (the polling date),” he said.

