It’s BJP performance versus Congress’s appeasement: Amit Shah

Targeting Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on dynastic politics, BJP president Amit Shah Monday said the BJP believed in politics of performance, unlike the Congress which relies on the “politics of appeasement and dynasty”.

Addressing an extended national executive meeting of the BJP, Shah underlined the “pro-poor welfare policies, corruption-free governance and measures for a healthy economy” of the Modi government.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who briefed the media later, said Shah also emphasised the party’s commitment to the Prime Minister’s promise for a New India — clean, free from corruption and poverty, and without political appeasement.

Indicating that the party would be aggressive in Left-ruled Kerala, Shah announced that he would flag off a padyatra — a march to protest against political violence in the state — that would continue from October 3 to October 17. “Violence will not dissuade BJP workers and we believe in democratic and peaceful ways to oppose it,” he was quoted saying.

According to Goyal, Shah said President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reached their positions due to their work, despite humble origins. Taking strong exception to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks that dynasty politics was a problem but most of the country runs like this, Goyal said: “Rahul Gandhiji has been undermining India these days. Amit Shahji gave a befitting reply to it, with facts.”

Quoting Shah, Goyal said: “Both Congress and (Rahul) Gandhi disapprove of the politics of performance, but BJP will continue to work for the country on the basis of such politics… BJP rejects politics of appeasement and dynasty. Every BJP leader goes up the ladder on the basis of good performance.”

Asked why BJP leaders kept taking up Gandhi’s comments, Goyal said: “His (Rahul’s) continuance in the Congress leadership is our interest. We hope he will continue.” The meeting was attended by 13 CMs, 6 Deputy CMs, 232 state ministers, 1,500 MLAs and 334 MPs besides members of state core committees of the BJP.

