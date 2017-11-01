It’s advantage BJP in lower Himachal, for now

A poll meeting under way in Hamirpur. (Express Photo) A poll meeting under way in Hamirpur. (Express Photo)

While BJP says that it’s awaiting its turn to be in office given the alternating two-party cycle in Himachal, Congress reiterates that it is set for a return in the hill state. The voters, however, feel that with the campaign still unfolding, it will be close to end of the campaign that a clear trend will emerge. But they agree that with the BJP’s latest gamble of announcing two-time Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal as its candidate, the saffron party has seized the advantage in lower Himachal.

In Hamirpur and Una districts, which are both part of lower Himachal, the BJP and Congress had won five seats each out of 10 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in 2012 Assembly elections. In Hamirpur, which is the home district of Dhumal, BJP had won three out five, while in Una, which is the home district of BJP state president Satpal Singh Satti, the party had won two out of five seats.

Later in 2014 bypoll for Sujnapur seat, which fell vacant after Rajinder Rana (Independent) joined Congress to contest Lok Sabha elections, Narendera Rana of the BJP won it and increased BJP’s number to four seats out of total five in Hamirpur. “Hamirpur has been the stronghold of the BJP because it is home district of two-time CM Prem Kumar Dhumal and this time too people would not mind supporting him. Congress’s CM never does anything for Hamirpur as to two main rivals of Virbhadra are from Hamirpur — one is Dhumal, and other from his own party, Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhu, the HPCC president,” said Chaman Lal Verma, a businessman from Hamirpur market. He added that Dhumal, who has shifted to Sujanpur seat, has a good base there too. Ratti Ram from Dosarka near Hamirpur said that he “will vote for (PM Narendra) Modi”. He added: “The people of Hamirpur are always ignored under Virbhadra’s rule then why would people here vote for him.”

Fifteen km away from Hamirpur in Rangas, which falls in Nadaun constituency from where BJP’s Vijay Agnihotri is the sitting MLA, Ramesh Kumar, a cloth merchant, said that it is the bad luck of this constituency that the MLA is always from opposition party. “In 2012, Congress came to power and MLA was from BJP, and this time I think reverse will happen,” he claimed In Naduan’s Bela village, where HPCC president Sukhwinder Sukhu is canvassing for votes for himself, he tells people that the BJP MLA should be asked to give an account of how he spent the development grant.

“Although it’s BJP turn this time, the fact is that our work was not done by BJP’s sitting MLA,” said several villagers in Jaleri under Naudan.In Sujanpur, one Dela Ram points to muddy roads in his locality, and the risk they pose to locals during the rains. “Congress party hardly put any money in Sujanpur,” he said. In BJP bastion of Una, which has been represented by BJP state chief Satpal Singh Satti for the past 15 years, locals feel that BJP has been making anti-trader policies. About development in the area, Jaswinder Singh, who runs a kirana store, said: “Una could have had better development in past 15 years when BJP remained in power twice and BJP MLA was chosen thrice.” Another Una resident, Rajinder Singh said that the tide could turn in anyone’s favour at the last minute. In Haroli and Gagret, where Congress party has sitting MLAs — Mukesh Agnihotri and Rakesh Kalia, people feel that despite the party being in power, local works were ignored.

