It’s a strategic issue: Rahul Gandhi on alliance in UP

DAYS AFTER AICC general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh Ghulam Nabi Azad and state Congress president Raj Babbar said the Congress would contest the assembly elections alone, party vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday did not deny the possibility of an alliance.

When asked whether he would meet SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav or BSP chief Mayawati for a Bihar-style grand alliance, Rahul said, “It is a strategic issue. I cannot say anything about it in a press conference.”

Congress sources said that informal talks were on with the SP, but the feud in the Yadav family had complicated the matter.

The alliance talks had broken down because of differences over seat-sharing, the sources said. The Congress — keen on fighting at least 90 seats on its own — is not ready to accept the SP’s offer of around 100 seats for the Congress, Ajit Singh’s RLD and some other smaller parties, the sources added. The negotiations, though, are still on.