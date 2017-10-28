Italy PM Paolo Gentiloni to visit India on October 30

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni. (AP Photo) Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni. (AP Photo)

ITALIAN PRIME Minister Paolo Gentiloni will visit India on October 30. Announcing the visit, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “The visit is aimed at strengthening the bilateral political and economic relations between the two countries.” The last visit of an Italian PM to India was in February 2007.

During his visit, Gentiloni will hold talks with the top leadership here, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Indo-Italy diplomatic ties were hit badly after two Italian marines — Latorre Massimiliano and Salvatore Girone — on board a ship named Enrica Lexie were arrested for allegedly killing two Indian fishermen off the Kerala coast in 2012.

