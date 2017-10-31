Italian painter Tomasso Colonnello’s work at Ashok Hall gets a VVIP viewer

PM Narendra Modi with Italian counterpart Paolo Gentiloni at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Praveen Jain PM Narendra Modi with Italian counterpart Paolo Gentiloni at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Praveen Jain

THE CEILING of the Ashok Hall is one of the most ornate attractions at Rashtrapati Bhavan but it’s not often that a visiting head of state puts in a special request to have a look. That happened on Monday, when Rashtrapati Bhavan sources confirmed that visiting Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni had expressed the desire to view the work of Italian painter Tomasso Colonnello on the hall’s ceiling. In the evening, Gentiloni was shown around the erstwhile viceregal ballroom, now used for ceremonial functions, presentation of credentials by heads of missions of foreign countries, and as a formal site of introductions for visiting and Indian delegations for state banquets hosted by the President.

Colonnello’s family lived in India for almost 80 years working as suppliers for the Italian merchant navy serving in the country. He is said to have been one of the leading experts of oriental art in the early 20th century. Colonnello was called upon to extend an original Persian painting in Ashok Hall in such a way that it covered the entire ceiling and some parts of the walls. He completed the assignment with the help of 12 Indian painters and is said to have left his signature at an “odd place” – beneath the front legs of an elephant.

The original painting, measuring 5.20 metres in length and 3.56 metres in breadth, depicts Fath Ali Shah, the second of seven Qajar rulers of Persia, hunting a tiger in the presence of his 22 sons. It is believed to have reached the then viceregal residence during the tenure of Lord Irwin (1926-31).

The painting had been Shah’s gift to George IV of England and was brought from London’s India Office Library and affixed on the ceiling of the ballroom in Delhi. It is said that the work has such an effect that no matter which part of the Hall one views it from, the eyes of Fath Shah appear to be focussed on the viewer.

However, when the painting was first put on the ceiling it was not big enough, leaving vast swathes empty. It was Lady Willingdon — Willingdon succeeded Irwin as the viceroy of India — who called upon Colonnello to extend the central forest theme to the rest of the surface. Four more hunting scenes along with inscriptions in Persian were added.

