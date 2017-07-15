It will take three months to fully implement GST in Mizoram: Minister

It will take around three months to fully implement the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Mizoram as a number of traders and business houses were yet to register under the GST even as the new tax regime was in place from July one, state Taxation minister Lalsawta on Saturday said.

Lalsawta told PTI that while slow internet connection was one of the biggest hurdles in implementation of the GST, the fact that many businessmen in the state were not familiar with computer, not to speak of being internet-savy. He expressed the hope that the Taxation department had been imparting awareness among the business community and the levying of tax under the new regime would be fully functional after three months. “We have been facing some snags, mainly technical, and we hope to overcome them soon,” he said optimistically.

