It will not rain problems in Mumbai this monsoon: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray today exuded confidence that the monsoon season will pass off without major water logging in the city. He said the Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has gone good pre-monsoon work related to desilting, road repairs and identifying flooding spots and putting mitigation measures in place.

“The BMC is always subjected to criticisms. If Mumbai receives too much rainfall, is the BMC’s responsible for it? The city will remain in a good condition throughout the monsoon season,” Thackeray said while inaugurating the Kalidas drama theatre in suburban Mulund.

The Sena leader said he is satisfied with the BMC’s pre-monsoon works and confident that the rainy season will pass off without any major water logging or untoward incident. Water logging, potholed roads and disruption of the suburban train network are common features in the financial capital in the monsoon almost every year.

