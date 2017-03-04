It will be betrayal of father’s vision if Kumar joins BJP: Madhu Bagarappa

Congress leader and former Karnataka minister Kumar Bangarappa Congress leader and former Karnataka minister Kumar Bangarappa

JD-S MLA Madhu Bangarappa today said in case his brother Kumar does join BJP, it would amount to betrayal of their father, late Karnataka chief minister S Bangarappa’s vision. Amid reports that Kumar had announced that he was quitting Congress and joining BJP on March 9, Madhu said he did not believe that Kumar would join the BJP. He might have been invited by the BJP out of goodwill.

“In case he does join, it will be a betrayal of our father’s vision,” he told reporters here.

Madhu said Congress leaders D K Shivakumar and Kagodu Thimmappa had also invited him to join the Congress due to the respect they had towards his father. “My decision was to turn down the offer,” the JD-S leader said.

Describing Congress and BJP as two sides of the same coin, Madhu said JD-S was a party which gave equal opportunities to all to create new leaders. He expressed the hope that the JD-S would come out victorious in the next elections under the leadership of H D Kumaraswamy.

He criticised Sangh Parivar outfits who called for a hartal to protest the visit of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on February 25.

The hartal apparently affected the public, while the Kerala Chief Minister attended his functions without any disruption. Political observers were now wondering whether Congress or BJP was ruling the state, he said.

Madhu said BJP state president Yeddyurappa had no right to speak about corruption as he himself was “involved in several corruption charges.” As for Congress, he said it was a “sinking boat.”