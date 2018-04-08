It was love at first sight — but he wasn’t who he said he was

The accused, Asif Iqbal Meman The accused, Asif Iqbal Meman

All it took was a glance at Asif Iqbal Meman’s profile on a matrimonial website for Kahkashah Khan to fall in love. The two met and decided to get married. But Asif never made Khan meet his parents or his friends, claiming that they belonged to a “VIP family”.

The two married in UP’s Rampur in 2017, with the bride’s family as the only guests. Things took a turn for the worse after the wedding, when Asif allegedly took more than Rs 9 lakh from Khan and tortured her inside a Delhi hotel for 19 days.

Delhi Police arrested Asif under charges of cheating after it was found that he had lied to Khan. A resident of Mumbai, he had posed as the director of an AC company with a degree in mechanical engineering on LinkedIn.

“He duped the entire family so he could make money by marrying Khan. She tipped us off about his movements and he was picked up from Sarita Vihar on Friday,” an officer said.

The woman’s complaint read: “He told me he had divorced his wife over an affair. He promised to marry me and settle down in Delhi or Noida in 2016.” Whenever Khan would ask about his parents, he would show her pictures of a woman and a man he claimed were his family.

Police said Asif even took Khan and her family for wedding shopping. “I thought that he would pay. Instead, he asked me for my card, and I handed it over to him,” Khan alleged.

The accused promised to pay her soon but never did. On July 19, 2017, the couple got married. “He said his mother had a bariatric surgery. He also claimed he had VIP friends who would not come to Rampur,” Khan alleged. Asif also promised a designer suit for his bride for the reception in Delhi. “The suit never came, nor did his guests,” Khan said.

Khan’s troubles began after the wedding reception. In her complaint, she alleged that Asif began assaulting her. “He would take my ATM card on some pretext and withdraw money. He locked me up in a hotel for 19 days and tortured me,” she wrote in her complaint.

