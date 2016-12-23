It was consolidation time for TRS in Telangana in 2016

The TRS government often claims to be number one in the country in implementing welfare programmes for the disadvantaged sections as it hiked social security pensions and implemented other welfare measures. (source: PTI) The TRS government often claims to be number one in the country in implementing welfare programmes for the disadvantaged sections as it hiked social security pensions and implemented other welfare measures. (source: PTI)

2016 was a year of consolidation for ruling TRS in Telangana as it put itself firmly in the saddle by winning it big in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls. Beyond politics, star sportswomen from Hyderabad Sania Mirza and P V Sindhu dazzled on the sports arena with their superb performances on the world stage. For a party that had not been a major force to reckon with in the city, the comprehensive win in the GHMC polls (bagging 99 out of 150 seats in the civic body) in February was a morale booster for TRS. The party did not contest the previous GHMC elections held in 2009.

Besides being the jewel in the crown of Telangana, Hyderabad is equally significant politically as the GHMC is spread over 650 sq km and covers four Lok Sabha constituencies. Only the MIM (winning 44 seats) could withstand the onslaught of the ruling party in the GHMC polls and Opposition Congress and TDP-BJP had to bite the dust.

The TRS government is now focusing on implementing its flagship schemes like ‘Mission Bhagiratha’ that promises to provide safe drinking water to all households and ‘Mission Kakatiya’ for renovating tanks and other water bodies. The ruling party had even vowed not to seek votes in the next assembly elections if it failed to provide piped drinking water. The TRS government often claims to be number one in the country in implementing welfare programmes for the disadvantaged sections as it hiked social security pensions and implemented other welfare measures.

However, Opposition Congress and TDP hit out at TRS for not implementing farm loan waiver at one go and allegedly not releasing pending dues for students’ tuition fees reimbursement and the much-publicised two-bedroom houses for poor. The state government received a shot in the arm in 2016 as Telangana shared honours with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh as the two Telugu-speaking states emerged as number one states in Ease of Doing Business rankings given by the Centre.

Having introduced a “revolutionary” industrial policy, named Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self Certification System, the state government has till now accorded approvals to 2929 units with an investment of Rs 49,463 crore, according to Industries Minister K T Rama Rao. As many as five lakh new jobs have been created.

The state government plans to organise a Global Investors Summit in November, 2017, Rama Rao said. In a major administrative reform in the state, the government undertook districts re-organisation during the year and increased their number from 10 to 31. Revenue divisions and other administrative units have also been reorganised.