IT raids politically motivated, an attempt to threaten minister for supporting Gujarat MLAs: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called the Income Tax department raids on state energy minister D K Shivakumar an attempt to threaten him for supporting Congress MLAs from Gujarat. The use of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for security while conducting searches is a violation of rules for conducting IT searches, Siddaramaiah said.

“This is being done to threaten the Karnataka energy minister for supporting Gujarat MLAs,” Siddaramaiah said. “The CRPF has been brought in violation of all rules. They should have taken the assistance of the state police,” the Karnataka chief minister said. Siddaramaiah has called the IT search politically motivated. “The central government is using the IT department to target rivals in all opposition-ruled states,” Siddaramaiah said.

“In order to meet political conspiracies, IT department has been used. This is not fair in politics,” he added. Also Read: Won’t be terrorised, will save democracy, say Congress MLAs staying at resort

The IT department raided rooms at the Eagleton Resort near Bengaluru this morning, where 44 Congress MLAs from Gujarat are currently residing. Ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat, the party had herded the MLAs to the southern state, where it is in power, to prevent them from shifting loyalties to the BJP. Separately, the residence of Shivakumar, who was given the responsibility of being in-charge of the MLAs, came under the department’s scanner, which conducted searches in 39 locations related to him as well.

Reacting to the developments, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala was quoted as saying by ANI, “BJP has used every dirty and ugly trick to run a conspiracy to win Rajya Sabha seat in Gujarat.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App