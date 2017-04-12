IT raids on TN health minister: DMK to meet Governor Vidya Sagar Rao today

Vijayabaskar argues with CRPF personnel during the raid at his residence in Chennai on Friday. (Source: PTI) Vijayabaskar argues with CRPF personnel during the raid at his residence in Chennai on Friday. (Source: PTI)

A delegation of DMK leaders is set to meet Governor Vidyasagar Rao in Mumbai on Wednesday following raids on Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar as well as some important members of the AIADMK (Amma), the Sasikala faction. The raids were conducted five days before the RK Nagar bypolls were to be held. Sources had claimed that IT sleuths had found cash worth Rs 4.5 crore as well as documents worth Rs 89 crore from searches conducted at 32 places.

The RK Nagar bypoll, earlier scheduled for Wednesday April 12, was cancelled on account of the Election Commission finding gross irregularities in conduct of parties during campaigning. The EC had allegedly found political parties giving out cash and sundry goods in exchange for votes to locals.

The IT department had summoned the health minister, actor-politician R Sarath Kumar as well as Dr MGR Medical University Vice Chancellor Geethalakshmi in connection with investigations regarding non-payment of taxes.

The minister, whose father Chinnathambi along with a relative, had gone to the Income Tax Department regarding the raids on Saturday, had vowed his full cooperation to the investigation.

“I have received the summons. I am a law-abiding citizen. So, tomorrow morning I will definitely be in the IT office and give my full cooperation,” he had said.

Supporters of Vijayabaskar, however, claimed that the raids were due to political-malintentions of the BJP-led Central government in a bid to favour opposing faction Panneerselvam.

