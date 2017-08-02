IT raids in Karnataka: Congress calls it witch-hunt, BJP says rule same for everyone

The Income Tax department searched a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru where 42 Congress MLAs from Gujarat are holed up. (Source: Twitter/ANI) The Income Tax department searched a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru where 42 Congress MLAs from Gujarat are holed up. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

The Income Tax department searched a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru where 42 Congress MLAs from Gujarat are holed up to avoid poaching by the ruling BJP in Gujarat on Wednesday. Located in Ramanagara district, Eagleton Golf Resorted was raided today, with IT officials saying that the raids were only in connection with Karnataka minister D K Shivakumar. The officials said they had recovered Rs 5 crore during an IT raid at the Delhi residence of the Congress minister.

The raid prompted reactions from a number of politicians with Congress leaders alleging that BJP is targeting MLAs from the party. Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said that the BJP is on “an unprecedented witch-hunt” to win one Rajya Sabha (RS) seat in Gujarat. “After using state machinery and every other agency, these I-T raids show their utter desperation & frustration,” he said.

Congress spokesperson RS Surjewala accused BJP of using “dirty and ugly trick” to win a RS seat. “Attempt was made to bribe legislators in Gujarat. When everything failed, a frustrated BJP government is now resorting to IT raids on Congress,” he said.

BJP leader and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said the the rule is the same for everyone.

Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha had to be adjourned as Congress leaders created an uproar over the I-T raids. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said in the Upper House of Parliament, “Conduct raids on residences of those people from your party (BJP) who are offering Rs 15 crores.” Anand Sharma said it is becoming a trend to blatantly misuse powers of the state. Similar sentiments were expressed by members of Congress in Lok Sabha. Mallikarjun Kharge said that Congress MLAs were being threatened by sending I-T officials.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tried to calm down the situation in Lok Sabha and said that the raid was purely based on an economic offence and should not be linked with any Gujarat poll. Speaking in Rajya Sabha, he said, “No search has taken place in the resort as such and no MLA was searched, only one particular Karnataka minister was searched.”

JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said that the timing of the raid might be political but it might lead to something important. “Corruption ko ye kranti samajhte hain,nakhun kaat kar shaheed banna bandh karo (They look at corruption as revolution, (they) should stop acting like martyrs over trivial matters),” BJP vice president Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said to Congress members in Rajya Sabha.

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, in-charge of party affairs in Gujarat, said, “They want to murder democracy. Our MLAs are being threatened. Money was offered to them and now raids are being conducted.” Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accused the government of using I-T department in order to meet political conspiracies. “CRPF was used during IT raids instead of seeking police cooperation,” he said.

“They want no one on the opposition benches and want everyone with BJP. We won’t let this happen,” Kapil Sibbal said.

Congress MLA from Gujarat Shaktisinh Gohil voiced his experience of the raids. “Gunmen were roaming around inside the hotel as if our MLAs are criminals. This is politics at its worst. We are not enjoying or partying here, if we had to then we would have taken the 15 crores as offered by the BJP.”

The Congress MLAs from Gujarat have been at the resort since July 30 as part of a Congress strategy to keep its flock together. Congress needs the support of 45 MLAs to elect senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel to the Rajya Sabha in polls to be held this weekend.

