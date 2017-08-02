I-T raids against Congress minister attempt to malign party: Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot claimed that using government machinery Congress legislators were being “pressured” due to which they were shifted to Karnataka. (File photo) Ashok Gehlot claimed that using government machinery Congress legislators were being “pressured” due to which they were shifted to Karnataka. (File photo)

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday accused the BJP of “trampling” democracy and alleged that the Income Tax action on properties linked to Karnataka minister D K Shivakumar was an attempt to portray that his party was indulged in horse trading.

The IT department conducted searches at the resort of Shivakumar, who has been hosting 44 Gujarat Congress MLAs at a resort near Bengaluru since Saturday, allegedly to prevent the BJP from “poaching” on them ahead of the August 8 Rajya Sabha election in Gujarat.

“I condemn the timing of the IT raid at the Kartanaka minister’s resort in Bengaluru. It is an attempt to portray that Congress is indulging in horse trading. The Congress has never done that, but the BJP is known for horse trading. The BJP in Rajasthan is an example which doesn’t trust its MLAs,” the Congress national general secretary told reporters here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah are hell bent on “murdering” democracy, he alleged.

The Election Commission released notification for the Rajya Sabha elections, but they were postponed and then NOTA was permitted and the raids show the “utter frustration” that the BJP is ready to use every kind of manipulation to win the polls, Gehlot claimed.

“It has never happened in the history. It is an attempt to defect Congress legislators. What happened in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat is known to everyone,” Gehlot, who is also the Gujarat unit in-charge of the Congress, said.

He claimed that using government machinery Congress legislators were being “pressured” due to which they were shifted to Karnataka.

“The legislators were shifted to Karnataka after all arrangements and relief measures were taken in flood-affected areas in Gujarat. Relief measures were not hit with the shifting,” Gehlot said, in response to a question.

On being asked about Gujarat’s senior leader Shankar Singh Vaghela quitting Congress, Gehlot said Vaghela had informed that he was quitting and will no longer be a part of the party.

Gehlot also accused the BJP government in Rajasthan of adopting a “vindictive” agenda towards its opponents.

He claimed that it was the previous Congress government under his leadership which had initiated several development projects in the city, which were now being inaugurated by the current dispensation.

Gehlot also expressed his concern over the flood situation in parts of Rajasthan.

“Loans of debt-ridden farmers should be waived and they should be compensated for losses. The prime minister should see all states with the same perspective,” he said, demanding the Centre issued a ‘White Paper’ on the promises made in its ‘Sankalp Patra’.

He informed the media that Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will be visiting flood-affected Jalore and Sanchore on August 4.

Gandhi will be also be visiting Banasgantha in Gujarat, Gehlot added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App