Tamil Nadu: IT sleuths raid 33 properties with alleged links to Sasikala clan

Income Tax officials on Tuesday carried out raids at 33 locations in Tamil Nadu, 21 of which were in its capital Chennai and 12 other across the state, new agency ANI reported. The premises raided on Tuesday included that of Spectrum Mall’s owner, Patel group, MARG group, Milan group and Ganga foundations group.

“Search operations are on… The officials are carrying out searches in the premises of Marg group, S2, and Millennium,” news agency IANS quoted a senior IT official as saying.

The searches are linked to the previous raids conducted against the kin of jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala and their business associates, as per the official. The IT department had searched at least 187 premises belonging to the relatives of Sasikala and claimed to have unearthed cash, valuables and documents related to undisclosed income calculated at approximately Rs 1,430 crore.

The Income Tax sleuths had later also raided the premises of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at Poes garden. The operation launched was only confined to Jayalalitha’s aide Poongundran’s room.

