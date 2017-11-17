IT officials conduct raid at Jayalalithaa’s Poes garden residence

Police security at Jayalalithaa’s residence. (Source: ANI) Police security at Jayalalithaa’s residence. (Source: ANI)

The Income Tax sleuths on Friday raided the premises of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at Poes garden. The department got formal orders from the court to conduct the raid. The operation launched was only confined to Jayalalitha’s aide Poongundran’s room. “We have not searched the entire Poes Garden premises. Our team went at 9 pm and only Poongundran’s room, records room and other room used by Sasikala were searched,” the top Income Tax official told PTI.

Around 9 pm, IT officials had entered Veda Nilayam residence of the former CM. The raids are still continuing amid heavy security in the area. Jaya TV CEO Vivek Jayaraman had arrived at the premises following the search.

According to reports by ANI, former MLA and TTV Dinakaran supporter, V P Kalairajan said, “This is just political vendetta and targeting of one family.”

Earlier, the Income Tax Department claimed to have unearthed cash, valuables and documents related to undisclosed income calculated at approximately Rs 1,430 crore after concluding a five-day-long search and seizure operation, including raids on premises of sidelined AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala’s relatives and former aides of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

