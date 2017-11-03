IT officer arrested for accepting bribe from businessman: CBI

The case was subsequently transferred to the Gurgaon Income Tax office, which issued another notice on October 10, asking the businessman to submit the details required for assessment year 2010-11. (Representational Image) The case was subsequently transferred to the Gurgaon Income Tax office, which issued another notice on October 10, asking the businessman to submit the details required for assessment year 2010-11. (Representational Image)

The CBI has arrested an Income Tax officer in Gurgaon, J S Gahlot, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 from a businessman on the assurance of not penalising him for not filing tax returns, the agency said today. The businessman had alleged that during assessment year 2010-11, he had made deposits and withdrawals of over Rs 10 lakh, but not filed the Income Tax returns for the said period as he was claiming the benefit under section 44AF (presumptive income) of the Income Tax Act.

“A notice was served to him and in response, he came to the Income Tax office and submitted the relevant documents,” Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said.

The case was subsequently transferred to the Gurgaon Income Tax office, which issued another notice on October 10, asking the businessman to submit the details required for assessment year 2010-11. “The complainant visited the office of the said Income Tax Officer, Ward-1(1), Gurgaon. The accused demanded Rs 60,000 from him for closing the assessment and not imposing penalty under the Income Tax Act,” Dayal said.

He added that it was further alleged that during his meeting with the businessman, the officer had handed over another notice to him for further details and asked him to visit the office again. “Yesterday, the CBI laid a trap and the Income Tax officer was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the residential premises of the accused in New Delhi, which led to the recovery of documents pertaining to properties, investments, LIC policies etc.,” Dayal said.

