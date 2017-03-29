Dhoni’s Aadhaar card details leak shameful, Ravi Shankar Prasad should apologise, says Digvijaya Singh

Photo of Ms Dhoni posted on Twitter by CSCeGov handle. Photo of Ms Dhoni posted on Twitter by CSCeGov handle.

AICC General Secretary Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday took to Twitter and said that IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad leaking MS Dhoni’s Aadhaar card details was “shameful”, and “he should apologise immediately”, adding that another Adhaar Card should be made for Dhoni. Singh also wrote Dhoni’s wife Sakshi “is fully justified to be angry and upset”.

Earlier in the day, Sakshi Dhoni, wife of the former Indian cricket team captain, apprised Ravi Shankar Prasad of a privacy data breach, after a picture of Dhoni giving his biometric details to CSC VLE, along with his application form, was posted on its official Twitter handle.

The union minister ‘liked’ the tweet without noticing that Dhoni’s details had been shared. Prasad later promised Sakshi that serious action would be taken against those responsible.

Debates around the Aadhaar card and citizens’ right to privacy have been rife, as the Lok Sabha on March 10 passed the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Bill, 2016, to ensure targeted services to the intended beneficiaries by assigning them unique identity numbers.

The main argument against the Aadhaar has been that it infringes upon the citizen’s right to privacy, which flows from Article 21 that talks about the fundamental right to life. A petition filed in the Supreme Court in January said that citizens were required to give their biometric information – iris and fingerprint scans – when there is no system that assures them that this data is safe and would not be misused by the private agencies collecting the data.

The SC declined the hearing of the PIL, but said that data collection by private agencies might not be “a great idea”. Chief Justice of India JS Khehar said this after senior advocate Shyam Divan sought urgent hearing of the plea, citing privacy concerns. “It would become a 100 per cent surveillance state,” said Divan, adding there were privacy concerns since biometric data was being collected by private agencies.

In October last year, the SC had asked the government to address the basic questions in a democracy governed by law, such as what the privacy rights of citizens are, and whether or not they are all protected equally under this.

Following this, it had allowed the government to use Aadhaar for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), National Social Assistance Programme (Old Age Pensions, Widow Pensions, Disability Pensions) Prime Minister’s Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) and Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Later, the court clarified that the linking of Aadhaar for providing these services will only be on voluntary basis and no person shall be deprived of any benefit for want of an Aadhaar Card.

