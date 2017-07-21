It is seriously objectionable, says Kiran Bedi on her ‘Hitler’ posters; CM V Narayanasamy expresses dispproval

Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi (File Photo) Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi (File Photo)

Reacting to the poster of herself portrayed as German dictator Adolf Hitler, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Friday said it was ‘seriously objectionable’.

“You don’t have the right to spoil the image of an office. It is seriously objectionable,” she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Bedi had tweeted the picture of a poster on Thursday which was allegedly made by a Congress unit as part of its ‘Condemnation Agitation against the Central government and the Lt Governor for the process of nominating MLAs.’

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy also expressed his disapproval. “Office of the Lt Governor is sacrosanct and I don’t approve of such kind of posters,” he told ANI.

This has become the latest flashpoint in a series of altercations between the Congress-led Puducherry government and the office of the Lieutenant Governor.

Governor Bedi had previously come under attack from the Congress after swearing-in three persons, nominated by the Centre, as members of the Legislative Assembly on July 4. The three, inducted as members of the Puducherry Assembly, are V Saminathan (president of Puducherry unit of BJP), K G Shankar (its treasurer) and S Selvaganapathy (an educationist and member of the BJP in Puducherry). Read: Kiran Bedi tweets out alleged Congress-made poster showing her as Adolf Hitler. Click here.

Members of the Congress protested against the induction. CM Narayanasamy accompanied by PCC chief and PWD Minister A Namassivayam, party MLAs and functionaries participated in the demonstration held at neighbouring Thavalakuppam village.

A bandh was also observed on July 8 in Puducherry to protest against the “undemocratic style of functioning of the Lt Governor and the nomination of three BJP activists by the Centre without adhering to democratic procedures.” The parties also sought ouster of Bedi. They had previously held a fast on July 7.

(With inputs from ANI)

