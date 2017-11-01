It is now a fashion to speak against country, says Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

Goa CM, Manohar Parrikar (File Photo) Goa CM, Manohar Parrikar (File Photo)

“It has become a fashion today to speak against the country,” said Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar at a joint observance of Rashtriya Ekta Divas and Rashtriya Sankalp Divas in Panaji on Tuesday.

He said it pained him to see people sitting while the national anthem played. “I read a decision a few days ago saying there is no problem in sitting when the national anthem is playing. I was really sad,” Parrikar added.

Rashtriya Sankalp Divas is observed to mark the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi while Rashtriya Ekta Divas is being celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

Speaking on Patel, Parrikar said that when he was Defence Minister, he got to read a letter Patel had written to Jawaharlal Nehru. “It was an utter shock to me. As early as 1950, he had predicted the events of 1965, the war with China, even the Doklam episode we faced now,” Parrikar said. “He was so accurate, perfect. He had raised the perfect question on the Kashmir issue. The question about Kashmir has persisted today because Patel’s views were not considered.”

