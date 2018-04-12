It is in Congress’ DNA to strangulate democracy: Parshottam Rupala 

a Raje with Union Minister Parshottam Rupala (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras/File) a Raje with Union Minister Parshottam Rupala (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras/File)

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala on Thursday hit out at opposition parties especially the Congress for ‘stalling’ the Parliament, and alleged that they were unable to digest Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rising popularity. The Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare along with state BJP leaders took part in the fast in Hyderabad, as part of party’s nationwide protest against the recent washout of the Budget session of Parliament.

Addressing the party workers, Rupala accused the Congress of “not allowing” discussion on any subject including Cauvery issue and Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh among others in the Parliament. “They cannot point fingers at the Modi government.. not even on any single issue. Hence, when faced defeat they resorted to spoiling the game itself,” he said.

“With pain I am telling that it is for the first time that the Prime Minister was not allowed to speak as the Congress did not allow him. It is in the DNA of Congress party to strangulate democracy,” the minister said.

“If you (Congress) don’t allow (others) to speak, it means you don’t believe in democracy,” he added. Telangana BJP chief K Laxman and other leaders also spoke on the occasion.

