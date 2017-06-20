IT hub to hold ‘Yogathon’ to mark International Yoga Day    

IT hub Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram is all set to celebrate the International Yoga Day with a set of programmes, including a massive Yogathon on Wednesday. Technopark, in association with Vivekananda Study Circle (VSC), is conducting the Yogathon at the Bhavani Building in its campus at Kazhakkoottam, Thiruvananthapuram. Vijay Goel, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Sports and Youth Affairs, would inaugurate the celebration, an official statement said. M (Mumtaz Ali Khan), Founder of Satsang Foundation, will deliver the keynote address.

The Yogathon will be led by an instructor from Art of Living, Technopark Chapter. The ‘Yogathon’ will be followed by a free Isha Upa Yoga session, organised by the Isha Yoga Foundation, at the Bhavani Atrium in the campus the same day in the evening.

The theme for the 2017 celebration is ‘Yoga for Health.’ The theme highlights the fact that yoga can contribute in a holistic way to achieving an equilibrium between mind and body. “Techies totalling around 75,000 working in the campus have a very stressful and hectic lifestyle and practicing Yoga regularly will help them to reduce the stress levels and practice a healthy lifestyle,” state IT Parks CEO Hrishikesh Nair said.

“We at Technopark are continuously striving to help the techies working here strike a good work life balance and practicing Yoga is a step towards that,” he added.

