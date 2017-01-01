Istanbul: Two Indians among 39 killed in nightclub attack, says Sushma Swaraj

Ambulances are seen near the scene of an attack in Istanbul, on New Year’s Day, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Source: AP) Ambulances are seen near the scene of an attack in Istanbul, on New Year’s Day, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Source: AP)

Two Indians were among the 39 killed in Sunday’s shooting at a night club in Istanbul, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said. “I have bad news from Turkey. We have lost 2 Indian nationals in the Istanbul attack. Indian Ambassador on way to Istanbul,” she Tweeted. The victims have been identified as Abis Rizvi and Khushi Shah. Rizvi was the son of former Rajya Sabha MP Akhtar Hassan Rizvi, and Shah hails from Gujarat. Sushma added that her ministry was also helping the Rizvis with their visa for traveling to Istanbul. “I have just spoken to Mr.Akhtar Hassan Rizvi father of Abis Rizvi. He and Mrs Rizvi also want to go to Istanbul. We r organising their Visa,” she said.

The “terror attack” on the nightclub was reportedly carried out by a man dressed as Santa Claus. He opened fired at the New Year revelers, killing at least 39 and injuring 40. The city’s Governor Vasip Sahin termed the incident a “terror attack” but shed no light on who may have carried it out. “Unfortunately (he) rained bullets in a very cruel and merciless way on innocent people who were there to celebrate New Year’s and have fun,” he told reporters. The nightclub is popular with locals and tourists alike. Security measures had been heightened in major Turkish cities, with police barring traffic leading up to key squares in Istanbul and the capital, Ankara. In Istanbul, 17,000 police officers were put on duty, some camouflaged as Santa Claus or street vendors.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd