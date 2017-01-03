Istanbul terror attack: Khushi’s WhatsApp status said ‘What if God asks you after you die… So how was Heaven?’

Khushi Shah Khushi Shah

Khushi Shah, one of the two Indians who were among the 39 killed in a terror attack at an Istanbul nightclub during New Year’s Eve celebrations, was visiting Turkey for a fashion shoot. Hailing from Vadodara, the 27-year-old fashion designer moved to Mumbai six years ago to open a boutique in Juhu after completing a course in fashion designing in the US. She arrived in Turkey on December 28 to meet clients and was scheduled to return to Mumbai on January 2 after ringing in the new year in Istanbul. Her last WhatsApp status said: “What if God asks you after you die…’So how was Heaven?’”

Vadodara MP Ranjan Bhatt, who met Khushi’s father Ashwin Shah on Monday morning, told The Indian Express, “He (Khushi’s father) called the staff of her hotel around 5 am on Sunday asking about her whereabouts. They informed him that Khushi was not in her room. Later, he contacted the Ministry of External Affairs and provided the details of his daughter. The MEA then made inquiries in Istanbul and confirmed Khushi’s death.”

Khushi’s elder brother Akshay and her cousin Hiren Chauhan have left for Istanbul to bring her body to Vadodara. Her mother died a year ago following prolonged illness.

“The family is in shock. My brothers have flown to Turkey. Once they complete the procedures, they will inform us. The family will decide about her last rites later,” said Khushi’s cousin Bhavin Shah.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also condoled the death and assured Khushi’s family of support from the government. Vadodara Collector Lochan Sehra met the family members at their house and conveyed the CM’s message.

MP Bhatt said: “Vadodara has lost a daughter. Our government is with the family. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, despite her ill health, provided all support to the family. I am constantly liasioning with the authorities, asking them to help her brother at Mumbai and Vadodara airports.”

Vadodara MP Ranjan Bhatt visits the family members of Khushi Shah Monday morning. Bhupendra Rana Vadodara MP Ranjan Bhatt visits the family members of Khushi Shah Monday morning. Bhupendra Rana

Khushi’s friend Tanisha Singh said, “I asked her why she was celebrating New Year’s in Istanbul. She said she had a business meeting, so we planned to celebrate together after she returned. “She was such a jolly person, I have always seen her happy.”

Khushi did her schooling from Tejas Vidyalaya in Vadodara. She then went to the US and graduated in fashion/apparel design and marketing from American Intercontinental University in 2007-10. In 2011, she launched her clothing line Khushi Z in Juhu. In January 2016, she opened a designer boutique for men’s clothing. ‘Nobs’ was inaugurated by actor Salman Khan.

Biniti Trivedi, director at Tejas Vidyalaya, said, “She was very creative.”

“We were part of the same friend circle. I last contacted her to ask if she would make a suit for me and she readily agreed. It is still shocking that she is no more,” said hockey player Yuvraj Walmiki, who also knew Abis Rizvi — the other Indian who was killed in the Istanbul

nightclub.

Walmiki used to play for one of the Rizvi colleges in Mumbai before he got selected in the Indian team. “Abis always stood by me. He was interested in sports, so his support came unconditionally,” he added.