Istanbul attack: Mortal remains of Abis Rizvi, Khushi Shah reach Mumbai, last rites today

Body of Abis Rizvi arrives at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Body of Abis Rizvi arrives at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Bodies of film producer-realtor Abis Rizvi and fashion designer Khushi Shah, who were among the 39 people killed in terror attack on Istanbul nightclub, arrived in Mumbai early Wednesday. “The Turkish Airlines plane carrying the bodies landed at Mumbai airport shortly after 5 AM,” BJP MP Kirit Somaiya, who received the bodies at the airport, said.

While Rizvi’s body was taken to his home in suburban Bandra, Khushi’s body was flown to Vadodara for cremation later Wednesday, he said. Rizvi’s burial will also take place same day. The flight carrying the bodies left Istanbul last night.

Khushi and Rizvi were among the 15 foreigners who were killed when a gunman went on a rampage at the waterside Reina nightclub in Istanbul where revellers were celebrating the New Year.