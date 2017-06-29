Issues sorted out, no threat to Grand Alliance: JD(U)

The JD(U) on Wednesday said there was no threat to the Grand Alliance, which could “continue till 2025”. Party leaders also played down the remarks on “better comfort level with the NDA”, saying the reference was to the Atal Bihari Vajpayee days of the NDA. Sources said RJD chief Lalu Prasad spoke to JD(U) leader and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Tuesday — the second time since the CM said that the Opposition fielding Meira Kumar as presidential candidate was a “losing strategy”. The RJD chief is learnt to have impressed upon Nitish to “stay firm with the Grand Alliance and take on the BJP”.

The JD(U), sources said, described its support to NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind as “an isolated instance”. The party said it was not part of any national alliance, so it should have the freedom to work as an as independent political party on certain matters. A JD(U) leader said the party had been able to get its message across to the RJD and hence, the matter should “rest there”.

JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi said: “We have sorted out our differences, which were limited to the presidential polls. We would like the Opposition to take up farmers’ issues and lynching of minorities. We have shared our concerns with other friendly parties.”

About his statement on the JD(U)’s “better comfort level with NDA”, he said: “I was referring to the Vajpayee days of the NDA, when we had a good working atmosphere among alliance partners”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App