Issues related to notification on cattle trade to be resolved soon: Harsh Vardhan

The issues related to the notification on cattle trade, which was stayed by the Madras High Court, will be resolved soon, Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday. He said the government was looking into the matter. The government will notify specific clauses of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act that deal with sale and purchase of cattle from markets for slaughter afresh. “We are studying the whole thing rationally and very soon the matter will be solved,” Vardhan told reporters, flanked by newly-appointed Minister of State for Environment Mahesh Sharma at the Indira Paryavaran Bhawan.

After taking charge, Sharma said there is a lot to be done in the ministry as the entire world is concerned about climate change. “We will have to do a lot of things. A host of national and international issues need to be addressed and I am sure we will be able to address all the burning issues,” Sharma said. Vardhan said his association with Sharma, who has been divested off the portfolio of tourism (independent) in the latest round of reshuffle, goes back to their school days.

“It’s a relief for me as we will have someone to share the burden. He will prove to be an asset to the ministry and the government. We will work towards fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s New India vision,” he said. The Centre had on May 23 issued the notification banning sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter. The Madras High Court had stayed the notification and later the Supreme Court had extended it to the entire country. The Centre had told the court that it would come up with an amended notification.

