Issued challan, Simarjit Bains’s son ‘misbehaves’ with cops

AJAYPREET SINGH, the 19-year-old son of Atam Nagar MLA and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief Simarjit Singh Bains, was issued a challan by traffic police Thursday for not wearing a seatbelt.

Driving his father’s SUV Toyota Fortuner, Ajaypreet Singh (19) was not wearing a seatbelt when he was stopped by traffic police in Model Town area. He also allegedly misbehaved with ACP traffic Manpreet Singh who asked him to show his driving licence. Ajaypreet refused to take the challan and asked the cops if they know who he was.

ACP traffic Manpreet Singh said, “He was furious. But we continued with the challan process.”

When Ajaypreet refused to take the slip, the cops stuck it on the bonnet of the SUV. “We did not take any action against him for whatever he said in anger. I was present at the spot as we had installed a special naka (check point) on Thursday in the area. He kept reminding us that he is the son of an MLA,” said ACP.

Later, MLA Bains himself called up ACP to enquire about the matter. Bains, who won from Atam Nagar for the second consecutive time, said, “My son was at fault and it is good that police issued him a challan. I scolded him when he came home and the SUV has been taken away from him now. He will turn 19 next month.”

During campaigning ahead of the Punjab polls in January, Ajaypreet had been in the midst of a controversy: for allegedly tearing posters of Congress candidate Kamaljit Karwal and was seen in CCTV footage submitted to the police. However, the police had not booked him considering his age and let him off.

