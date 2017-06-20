Latest News
  • Issue of supporting NDA President nominee to be discussed: AIADMK MLA K Pandiarajan

Issue of supporting NDA President nominee to be discussed: AIADMK MLA K Pandiarajan

The issue of supporting the NDA's presidential nominee will be discussed and decided in the party forum, AIADMK MLA K Pandiarajan said

By: PTI | Coimbatore | Published:June 20, 2017 10:25 pm
AIADMK MLA K Pandiarajan (File Photo)
Top News

The issue of supporting the NDA’s presidential nominee will be discussed and decided in the party forum, former minister and AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) MLA, K Pandiarajan said on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters here, he dismissed reports that legislators supporting O Panneerselvam were moving away. “It is a rumour and there is no truth in the reports that MLAs are moving towards (chief minister) Palaniswami’s camp,” Pandiarajan told reporters here.

Pandiarajan said support for Panneerselvam, AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) leader, was increasing day by day, “which will be known after the civic polls.” “We are also sure to retrieve the Two Leaves symbol,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jun 20: Latest News