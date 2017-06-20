Issue of supporting NDA President nominee to be discussed: AIADMK MLA K Pandiarajan

AIADMK MLA K Pandiarajan (File Photo) AIADMK MLA K Pandiarajan (File Photo)

The issue of supporting the NDA’s presidential nominee will be discussed and decided in the party forum, former minister and AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) MLA, K Pandiarajan said on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters here, he dismissed reports that legislators supporting O Panneerselvam were moving away. “It is a rumour and there is no truth in the reports that MLAs are moving towards (chief minister) Palaniswami’s camp,” Pandiarajan told reporters here.

Pandiarajan said support for Panneerselvam, AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) leader, was increasing day by day, “which will be known after the civic polls.” “We are also sure to retrieve the Two Leaves symbol,” he said.

