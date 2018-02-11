Issue of strikes on security forces needs to be looked into: Yashwant Sinha

Former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha (File) Former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha (File)

A day after terrorists targeted an army camp in Jammu, senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Sunday said the issue of repeated strikes on security forces needed to be looked into and rued that India looked “weak” after such attacks. He also said the attack showed that the measures taken to deal with terrorists had not yielded results and asked the Centre to take all possible steps to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

“It needs to be looked at seriously that why such attacks are happening on the bases of our security forces, their camps. This happens nowhere. There are several countries exposed to terror threats, but none of them feels as weak, as helpless as we seem to be today,” the former Union minister told reporters at his residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida.

Noting that the incident was the latest one in a series of such attacks, Sinha said as a country, India needed to vow that it would not allow such attacks to take place on its soil. “The same army camp was attacked in 2003 as well. There were intelligence inputs then about the attack. This is something that no nation will feel proud about,” he added.

The disgruntled BJP leader, who has criticised the Centre on a host of issues in the past, said bullets were being fired from across the border, notwithstanding Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s assertion that India “won’t count bullets, if attacked”.

India never attacked anyone, but it would retaliate and “not count the bullets” if attacked, Singh had said in October, 2016 after assessing the security arrangements along the Indo-Pak border, in the wake of the army’s surgical strikes on terror launchpads across the Line of Control (LoC).

Singh, who visited the BSF’s Munabao Border Outpost, had assured the security personnel that the government would do everything to improve the border infrastructure, including completing the process of floodlighting and building a parallel road along the fencing, and their service conditions. “Every day bullets are being fired (from Pakistan). Our people are dying. This should not be tolerated,” Sinha said.

A group of heavily armed suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists struck the sprawling camp of the 36 brigade of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry in Sunjwan, Jammu, in a pre-dawn attack yesterday. Six people, including five army personnel, were killed in the attack.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App