Issue fresh order on ED chief’s appointment: SC to Govt

The Supreme Court. (File) The Supreme Court. (File)

The Supreme Court Monday asked the Centre to issue a fresh notification within a week on appointment of Karnal Singh as director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) for two years in consonance with provision of the law.

Stating that a “rule cannot override a statute”, a bench led by CJI J S Khehar said a fresh notification will have to come to make sure Singh’s tenure is fixed under Central Vigilance Commission Act. Section 25(d) of the Act fixes tenure of the ED director at not less than two years. Singh was appointed on October 27, but the notification of his appointment has said that he would hold the post till his superannuation in the IPS.