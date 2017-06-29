ISRO’s GSAT-17 to be launched from French Guiana at 2:29 am

Apart from GSAT 17, the Ariane-5 launch vehicle will also launch another communication satellite- Hellas Sat 3-Inmarsat S EAN. (Source: Twitter/Doordarshan) Apart from GSAT 17, the Ariane-5 launch vehicle will also launch another communication satellite- Hellas Sat 3-Inmarsat S EAN. (Source: Twitter/Doordarshan)

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s communication satellite GSAT-17 will be launched early Thursday morning around 2:00 am onboard Arianespace rocket from Kourou Launch Base in French Guiana. ISRO said, “GSAT-17 is scheduled to be launched at 2:29 hrs IST on June 29 by the Ariane-5 launch vehicle”, according to the news agency PTI.

The 3,477 kg GSAT-17 will carry payloads in normal C-band, extended C-band and S-band to provide various communication services. According to the space agency, the satellite also carries equipment for meteorological data relay and satellite-based search and rescue services being provided by earlier INSAT satellites.

This is the third satellite launch by ISRO in June. The earth observation Cartosat 2 series satellite on-board the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) – C38 and the heavyweight Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark III are the previous ones. Both were launched from Sriharikota spacesport. GSLV MkIII successfully launched GSAT-19 satellite on June 5 while PSLV-C38 orbited Cartosat-2 Series satellite along with 30 co-passenger satellites on June 23 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

Apart from GSAT 17, the Ariane-5 launch vehicle will also launch another communication satellite- Hellas Sat 3-Inmarsat S EAN. This is the fourth Ariane-5 mission in 2017, as reported by NDTV. The launch will be from Ariane Launch Complex No 3 in Kourou, French Guiana, and the total payload that will be carried on Flight VA238 is approximately 10,177 kg.

Hellas Sat 3-Inmarsat S EAN is positioned as the upper passenger on Ariane 5, and will be released first during the flight, followed by GSAT-17’s deployment from the launcher’s lower payload position, Arianespace said. It is expected that the mission from liftoff to deployment of the two satellites into Geostationary transfer orbit (GTO) will take about 39 minutes.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd