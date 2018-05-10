ISRO spy case dented scientist’s reputation, will order damages: SC

S Nambi Narayanan S Nambi Narayanan

The ISRO espionage case had “dented” the reputation of eminent scientist Nambi Narayanan, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday. The court said it would order granting him compensation, which must be recovered from the officers who maliciously prosecuted him.

The CBI vehemently rooted for criminal prosecution of the police officers responsible for Narayanan’s incarceration.

“We will clarify in our order that his reputation was dented…by this judgment his reputation was reinstated; and for the loss of reputation, we may order compensation of Rs 50 lakh-Rs 60 lakh…whatever. Let them pay,” a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said.

The bench was referring to the apex court’s order of April 1998 exonerating Narayanan and five other accused in the spy scandal and ordered payment of Rs 1 lakh compensation to each of them.

The court, however, did not seem to agree with the CBI’s plea for criminal proceedings against the police officers who investigated the case, saying that it will “lead to chaos”, as many others who are acquitted in criminal cases will also start approaching courts for similar relief.

But the bench said that it may still ask the Kerala government to conduct an inquiry against whosoever responsible and grant the compensation. “Let them sell their houses and pay…we are not concerned,” the CJI remarked.

Narayanan had moved the Supreme Court in 2015 and sought criminal action against three officers of the state police for allegedly fabricating charges.

Appearing for the CBI, Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee told the Bench that although the agency had filed a closure report in the case, it had, in a letter, asked the state to take action against the officers responsible. “Criminal action should have been taken…it can still be taken,” he said.

Then a scientist at ISRO, Narayanan was arrested on November 30, 1994, on allegations of espionage.

