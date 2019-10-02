ISRO scientist found dead in Hyderabad flat

A SENIOR scientist working with the National Remote Sensing Centre of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was found dead in his flat in Ameerpet on Tuesday by police.

S R Nagar Police Station officials said S Suresh, who was working at the National Remote Sensing Centre office at Balanagar was found dead in suspicious circumstances after they opened the door of his flat in Annapoorna Residency in Ameerpet.

“There are injury marks on his head. He appears to have been hit with a heavy blunt object. We are investigating if someone forcibly entered into the flat or the assailant was known to the victim,” an official said.

Suresh, who was from Kerala, was living alone as his wife Indira Suresh, a bank employee, recently shifted to Chennai. She alerted Suresh’s colleagues when he did not respond to phone calls in the morning. His colleagues also tried to call him but when he did not answer. They then called the police.

The couple’s son lives in the US while their daughter resides in New Delhi.