Top stories at 9am, Feb 15: ISRO launches PSLV C-37, voting underway in Uttarakhand and UP Phase 2, Edappadi Palanisamy meets TN Governor

Sasikala’s chosen one goes to Raj Bhavan, Tamil Nadu Governor gets trust vote advice

Tamil Nadu political crisis took another turn on Tuesday after AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala approved the choice of AIADMK MLAs to appoint PWD minister Edappadi K Palanisamy as leader of the legislature party. Palanisamy met Governor C Vidyasagar Rao with some senior leaders and ministers, presented a list of MLAs and staked his claim to form the government. Click here to read more.

ISRO attempts to launch 104 satellites: How important is this ton?

The PSLV-C37 will inject into orbit 104 satellites from 7 countries, nearly 3 times the highest number flown by a single mission currently. A ‘flock’ of 88 will get to work to map every inch of the planet in super high resolution, creating images of limitless potential. The rocket is carrying almost 3 times the record number of satellites launched in a single mission — Russia’s Dnepr rocket carried 37 payloads in June 2014. Click here to read more.

ISRO satellite launch LIVE updates: India aims to raise bar, put record 104 satellites into orbit

UP elections 2017: Polling begins in 67 Uttar Pradesh constituencies

Voting is currently underway in 67 constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh figuring in the second of the seven-phase assembly elections in the state on Wednesday. A total of 720 candidates are in the fray as voting will be held across 11 districts – Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Bareilly, Amroha, Pilibhit, Kheri, Shahjahanpur and Badaun. Click here to read more.

Uttarakhand elections 2017: Voting underway in 69 of 70 seats barring Karnaprayag

Over 74 lakh voters will decide the fate of 628 candidates as 69 of a total of 70 assembly seats will go to polls in the single phase assembly elections in Uttarakhand on Wednesday. The polling to Karnaprayag constituency of the state was adjourned due to the death of BSP candidate Kuldeep Singh Kanwasi and it will now be held on March 9. Click here to read more.

Major among four Armymen killed in two encounters in Kashmir Valley

Four Army personnel, including a Major, and four militants were killed in two separate encounters in the Hajin and Kralgund Handwara areas of North Kashmir on Tuesday, according to government and security officials. Officials identified the officer, who succumbed to injuries suffered in Kralgund, as Major S Dahiya. “Further details of the officer will be intimated later,” said an Army spokesman. Click here to read more.

