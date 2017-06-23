Latest News
  • PSLV-C38 launch live updates: ISRO successfully puts Cartosat-2 Series and 30 other satellites into orbit

PSLV-C38 launch live updates: ISRO successfully puts Cartosat-2 Series and 30 other satellites into orbit

ISRO PSLV-C38 live updates: ISRO satellite mission has been launched from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. This was the 40th flight of PSLV and 17th flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 23, 2017 10:09 am
ISRO, ISRO satellite launch, Cartosat-2 series launch, PSLV-C38, Cartosat-2 series satellite launch, india news, indian space agency, indian express Sriharikota: ISRO’s PSLV-C38 at the first launch pad in Sriharikota on Thursday, a day before launching earth observation satellite Cartosat-2 Series along with 30 co-passenger satellites of various countries. (PTI Photo/ISRO)
Related News

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday successfully launched the 712 kg Cartosat-2 series satellite for earth observation along with 30 co-passenger satellites together weighing about 243 kg at lift-off into a 505 km polar Sun Synchronous Orbit with its rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C38). The satellite mission was launched from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The mission assumed significance for Tamil Nadu as it carried a satellite indigenously developed by students of a university in Kanyakumari district. Developed by Noorul Islam University, the NIUSAT satellite is designed to provide multi-spectral imagery for agricultural crop monitoring and disaster management support applications.

Below are the LIVE UPDATES: 

10.10 am: PSLV-C38 successfully puts Cartosat-2 Series and 30 other satellites into orbit, says ISRO

10.00 am: All 31 satellites have been successfully separated: ISRO

9.43 am: According to ISRO, the performance of PSLV-C38 has been normal so far.

9.29 am: PSLV-C38, carrying 31 satellites, has been launched.

9.24 am: This will be the 40th flight of PSLV and 17th flight of PSLV in ‘XL’ configuration (with the use of solid strap-on motors). PSLV-C38 will carry satellites weighing a total of about 955 kg.

9.22 am: Cartosat-2, the primary satellite which would be launched, is a remote sensing satellite that is similar in configuration to earlier satellites in the series with the objective of providing high-resolution scene specific spot imagery.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jun 23: Latest News