ISRO GSAT-9 launch successful; PM Modi calls it historic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated the team of scientists that led the successful launch of the South Asian Satellite. Taking to Twitter, he said the the launch was a historic moment that opened up ‘new horizons of engagement’ between South Asian countries. On the occasion, India was joined by leaders of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka in celebrating the launch.

“Successful launch of South Asian Satellite is a historic moment. It opens up new horizons of engagement,” PM Modi tweeted. “The historic occasion has been made better with a surprise- we have leaders of South Asian nations joining us in celebrating this launch.”

The premiers of the countries, namely Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, President of Maldives Abdulla Yameen, Nepal Prime Minister Prachanda and Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena will address the event via video-conferencing on Friday.

“The support and presence of these leaders will add even more joy in the hearts & minds of our region,” PM Modi said, adding, “We are a united family of South Asian countries, united in our pursuit of peace, progress & prosperity of our region & the entire humankind.”

ISRO’s GSLV-F09, carrying the South Asia Satellite (GSAT-9), was launched from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota on Friday. The Rs 235-crore satellite was funded entirely by India, and is expected to improve disaster and telecommunication links between the six countries.

While addressing the press via video-conference, PM Modi said that he is convinced that when leaders join hands and mutually share the fruits of knowledge, technology and growth, development and prosperity can increase.

“It shows that our collective choices together are for cooperation and not conflict; development, not destruction; prosperity, not poverty,” he said. “Deeply appreciate the strong and valuable support extended by your governments, without which this project would not have been possible.”

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay said that the launch is an impressive milestone in the history of the world. He added that it is a generous gift from India, and a symbol of true cooperation and friendship.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina congratulated the launch, saying it has changed the face of South Asia.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani said that the advantages of cooperation outweigh the advantages of competition. Through this cooperation, he added, we have to work for the poor and the deprived.

This is an example of India’s ‘neighbour first policy’, the Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen said, adding that the countries should work towards the common good and for better economic opportunities.

Prime Minister Prachanda said that the launch will helpf provide better communication services in the hilly regions of Nepal.

Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena said the initiative will provide assistance to many priority areas of the region.

