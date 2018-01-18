Israeli tech benefited 1 lakh farmers: PM Narendra Modi 

PM Modi flies a kite as his Israeli counterpart Netanyahu and wife Sara look on in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Reuters PM Modi flies a kite as his Israeli counterpart Netanyahu and wife Sara look on in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Reuters

PM Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday addressed a gathering of farmers at a Centre of Excellence for Vegetables here and expressed resolve to work together to bring prosperity to the farming community in India with the help of Israeli technology.

The Centre, where farmers are being trained to adopt Israeli technology of precision farming and protected cultivation, was established with Israeli help at the cost of Rs 12 crore. Netanyahu said he was happy to listen to the farmers who said they were enjoying Israeli technology to make their lives better.

Modi said that with the use of Israeli technology at the Centre, around 1 lakh farmers have reaped benefits. “Israel has proved that benefits can be harvested with the help of each and every drop of water,” Modi said.

