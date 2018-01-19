Israel technology will help transform agriculture: Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Fadnavis with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday pledged long-term partnership with Israel in nine core sectors, leading with agriculture, to double farm production and farmers’ income. The others areas of collaboration include cyber securities, medicine, irrigation, film making, solar power and science and technology. At the India-Israel Business Meet held in Mumbai, he said: “Maharashtra, with the help of Israel’s technology and knowledge, would be able to transform the face of agriculture in India. It would help double the income of our farmers.”

Terming the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Banjamin Netanyahu a step forward in taking the relationship between the two countries to the next level, he said: “Today, we have signed a MoU to develop one of the biggest and best Water Grid Project in Marathwada, which is the agri-stressed region of Maharashtra. During my visit to Israel, I was very impressed with the agriculture practices and technology adopted.”

Asserting that Maharashtra was the right place to forge alliances, he said: “The state of Maharashtra contributes maximum to the country’s overall Gross Domestic Product. Fifty per cent Foreign Direct Investments of the total received in India flows to Maharashtra. Moreover, 30 per cent of exports is from Maharashtra.”

Referring to the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai, Fadnavis said: “It was a tragedy we faced together. I think it was not just an attack on any city or country alone. It was an attack on humanity. It also marked a new beginning as we made anti-terrorism a common cause. I am sure our service to humanity and fight against terrorism can be intensified and the world can emerge a winner.”

Speaking about the Jewish community he said: “Almost 2,000 years back, the Jewish people first came to this state and since then, they have been part of our history and culture. They have contributed a lot in building our state and our society and I am thankful to them.” Reciprocating to Netanyahu’s call to make Israel and India “best partners” Fadnavis said: “Your warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Israel last year marked a new chapter in the relationship between two countries. Your visit is going to take it to level next.”

