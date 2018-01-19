Israel PM unveils plans for ‘Living Memorial’

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu (Express Photo) Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu (Express Photo)

Leaders of the Jewish community from across India met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday evening in Mumbai, where the latter invited them to Israel and assured them of looking into their grievances. Those who attended the closed-door meeting said Netanyahu stressed on fostering an already strong relationship between the two countries.

About 30 leaders from Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Panvel travelled to Mumbai to meet Netanyahu. “We told him that we feel happy and safe in India. Jews get homely treatment here and every opportunity in school, college and in the private sector,” said Moses Elijah, secretary of Beth El Synagogue in Panvel.

The Israel PM reportedly discussed matters pertaining to ease of business in India and the growing trade between the countries. The relationship between India and Israel, he added, had strengthened in the past 25 years. Netanyahu also discussed how, unlike in other countries, the Jewish community faced no threat of persecution in India.

“The Jewish community is well respected and we live in harmony with all religions. There has never been any ill feeling or tension,” said Solomon Sopher, president of Jacob Sassoon Trust who is in charge of three synagogues in the city. Netanyahu also stressed on collaboration between the two countries in military, agriculture, defence and cyber security. India has a Jewish population of over 4,000, with most concentrated in Maharashtra. The community also expressed its wish for ease of visa procedures and assistance in getting minority status in the country. Currently, only three states have given minority status to Jews.

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu met 26/11 terror attack survivor Moshe Holtzberg and unveiled plans for a ‘Living Memorial’ at the Chabad House, also called Nariman House, in Colaba. He also inaugurated a plaque in memory of Moshe’s parents, Rabbi Gavriel and Rivkah Holtzberg, who died in the Chabad House attack in 2008.

“What happened here represents the polar opposites of love and hate, the hatred perpetrated by the terrorists, but it also expressed tremendous love. The love of your parents Gabi and Rivky to you Moshe, and the love that is expressed by the Chabad House here in Mumbai and the love that is expressed by the embracing and loving attitude of the Chabad emissaries around the world which embraces and provides a loving home for every Jew around the world,” Netanyahu said.

“The Living Memorial will not only be a fitting tribute to the victims who fell prey to the bullets of the terrorists, it will inspire the belief that every individual has the ability and responsibility to make the world a better place,” said Rabbi Israel Kozlovsky, in charge of Nariman House.

Moshe’s grandfather Nachman Holtzberg said even though the family was tired by the three-day trip and “already misses Israel”, the entire visit had been overwhelming. “Moshe will come again. In today’s event, he met the PM and was happy to know about how the memorial has been planned,” he said.

