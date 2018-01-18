Israel PM inaugurates icreate campus, start-up exhibition: Tech, innovation most exciting for future cooperation, says Netanyahu

PM Modi flies a kite as his Israeli counterpart Netanyahu and wife Sara look on in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Reuters PM Modi flies a kite as his Israeli counterpart Netanyahu and wife Sara look on in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Reuters

Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel last year and his ongoing visit to India marked a new era in “Israel-India cooperation,” Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on his maiden visit to Gujarat on Wednesday said that “technology and innovation” were the most exciting avenues for future cooperation. “Today, I have a simple message.

“I want young Indians to know that Israel wants to form partnerships with you — in technology, water, agriculture, cyber, drones, life sciences, health and in every field. We are your partners,” said Netanyahu, after inaugurating the icreate campus and a start-up exhibition at Deo Dholera village, about 50 kilometers from Ahmedabad.

“I want young Israelis to come to India not with just a backpack, but with a laptop. That’s why I have come here to encourage young innovators from our two countries to work together,” he said. “One of the areas we are most excited about is cooperation in technology and innovation,” said Netanyahu at the icreate campus where he and Modi posed for a photographs with 38 winners of the “India-Israel Global Innovation Challenge 2017” held in September last year.

Netanyahu also gifted a GalMobile — a mobile desalination plant — to PM Modi. A live demonstration of the mobile plant kept at Suigam in Banaskantha district was shown through a video-conference to both the leaders and those present at the venue. The desalination plant is expected to serve villages located near the Indo-Pak border. “I am delighted to be here at icreate. The world knows about iPods, they know about iPads, but well there is one more i the world needs to know about, icreate.

Prime Minister Modi founded icreate when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. He shared when he visited Israel that he saw the fermentation of ideas turning into innovation and into companies, changing the world, and he understood at once the transformative power of technology and young people. That’s the future,” Netanyahu said.

What is iCreate?

Describing the Indian PM as his “dear friend” Netanyahu said, “Now PM Modi is changing India by the force and vision of his leadership. He is revolutionising India. He is catapulting it into the future as one of the world’s great powers and he is doing it with the power of innovation.”

“This cooperation between India and Israel is very important for the bright futures of both the countries,” said Modi. He said that the online platform created for start-ups from both the countries — India-Israel Innovation Bridge — will assume a very important role in the near future.

