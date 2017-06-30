Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu likely to visit India by year-end: MEA

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File)

Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, is likely to pay a reciprocal visit to India by the year-end, Ministry of External Affairs’ secretary (economic relations) Amar Sinha said on Thursday. Netanyahu’s India visit is expected to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-day visit to Israel from July 4. Modi’s visit will be the first by an Indian premier to Israel.

“We are hoping that we will see the Israeli PM in India by end of the year,” Sinha said. Elaborating on the major outcomes expected during Modi’s visit, Sinha said, India was looking at a “special partnership” in areas related to drinking water and conservation of water.

