Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu to arrive in India today

Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit comes six months after PM Narendra Modi paid the first-ever visit by an Indian PM to Israel. Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit comes six months after PM Narendra Modi paid the first-ever visit by an Indian PM to Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will arrive Sunday afternoon in New Delhi for a four-day state visit. He is the second Israeli prime minister to visit India in the last 25 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The first was Ariel Sharon, who was hosted by then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in September 2003. During his stay, Netanyahu is also expected to visit Gujarat and Mumbai.

Netanyahu’s visit comes six months after PM Narendra Modi became the first-ever Indian PM to visit Israel. Netanyahu had received PM Modi at the airport then. On Sunday, PM Modi is expected to return the gesture.

Benjamin Netanyahu visit LIVE updates

11.45 am: Bilateral talks are scheduled to take place on Monday, and all eyes are on the “substance” of the visit.

11.30 am: There are various accounts of this battle -– all narrate the brave valour with which the lancers undertook the assault on the garrisoned town protected by a joint force of Ottomans, Germany and Austria Hungary. The capture of Haifa cleared a route for the Allies to supplies to the city through the sea. 44 Indian soldiers had made the ultimate sacrifice during the liberation of the city in World War I. Till date, the 61 Cavalry celebrates 23rd September as its Raising Day or “Haifa Day.”

11.15 am: The three bronze statues at Teen Murti represent the Hyderabad, Jodhpur and Mysore Lancers who were part of the 15 Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade. The brigade carried out the victorious assault on the fortified city of Haifa on 23rd September 1918, during World War I.

11.00 am: Immediately after he arrives in Delhi, Netanyahu will join PM Modi and head to the Teen Murti Memorial for a ceremony. The two leaders will lay a wreath, and sign the visitor’s book. The ceremony will also mark the formal renaming of Teen Murti Chowk as the Teen Murti Haifa Chowk by the NDMC.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd