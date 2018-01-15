Benjamin Netanyahu in India LIVE UPDATES: Israel PM, Modi to hold bilateral talks today

PM Narendra Modi welcoming to Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife during their visit to India at Palam Airport in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey) PM Narendra Modi welcoming to Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife during their visit to India at Palam Airport in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

On day two of his visit, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be holding bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. Following the delegate-level talks between two countries in New Delhi, the two sides are likely to sign several pacts in the areas of oil and gas, renewable energy, amended protocol for airports, cyber-security, and co-production of films and documentaries, among others, sources told The Indian Express.

Netanyahu, who is the second Israeli PM to visit India, will also be accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan today. Later in the day, the two leaders are expected to attend the second India-Israel CEO Forum Meeting. The first one took place when PM Narendra Modi visited Israel in July 2016, becoming the first Indian leader to visit the Jewish state. Netanyahu will also address India Israel Business Summit (Including Bridge of Innovation) a business event organised by FICCI at the Durbar Hall, Hotel Taj Diplomatic.

Benjamin Netanyahu in India LIVE updates

9.20 am: The Union Health Ministry will also sign an agreement with Israel’s Saare Tzedek hospital on homoeopathy and Ayurveda. The Science and Technology Ministry will also sign a pact with Technion-Israel Institute of Technology.

9.10 am: Netanyahu is leading a high-profile delegation of 130 businessmen from 102 Israeli companies drawn from areas such as agriculture, water, cyber-security, healthcare and security.

9.00 am: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu is also slated to visit Raj Ghat today.

